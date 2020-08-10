Landslip in Malavanthige forests

About two acres of forest has slipped at Alladakadu under Malavanthige Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk.

MANGALURU

10 August 2020 22:00 IST

Heavy rain on the Western Ghats has resulted in a landslip inside forests at Alladakadu under Malavanthige Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

According to Belthangady Tahsildar Mahesh G., about two acres of forest land has slipped. It might have happened late on Sunday or early Monday, he said and added that there was no loss of life.

The water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal on Monday stood at 5.9 m against the danger level of 8.5 m. The river was flowing at 27.1 m against the danger level of 31.5 m at Uppinangady. The water level in the Kumaradhara at Uppinangady was 22 m against the danger level of 26.5 m.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Dakshina Kannada recorded an average total rainfall of 73 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Udupi district recorded 127 mm, while Uttara Kannada district recorded 73 mm during the same period.

The highest rainfall of 156 mm was recorded in Kundapur taluk, followed by 146 mm in Byndoor, 141 mm in Brahmavar and 108 mm in Kaup and 93 mm in Hebri of Udupi district. In Dakshina Kannada, 95 mm rainfall was recorded in Moodbidri, followed by 88 mm in Bantwal and Mangaluru, 78 mm in Puttur, 69 mm in Sullia and 61 mm in Belthangady.

Among areas in Uttara Kannada, 168 mm was recorded in Bhatkal taluk, 166 mm in Honnavar, 159 mm in Kumta, 142 mm in Ankola, 96 mm in Siddapura and 71 mm in Sirsi taluk.