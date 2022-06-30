Landslip-hit track on Mangaluru-Bengaluru line restored

Train operations were hit for about five hours following landslip on Mangaluru Junction-Padil section track

A few trains got cancelled and another few got delayed following a landslip between Mangaluru Junction and Padil section. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Train operations were hit for about five hours following landslip on Mangaluru Junction-Padil section track

A few trains got cancelled and another few got delayed following a torrential rain-induced landslip between Mangaluru Junction and Padil section on the Mangaluru Junction-Hassan/Mysuru/Bengaluru section on Thursday morning.

Southern Railway personnel, however, were able to remove landslip debris and clear the track by afternoon. Track fit certificate was issued at 2.25 p.m. to operate trains at a reduced speed of 20 km/hour on the section connecting Mangaluru with Hassan, Mysuru and Bengaluru.

During the day, the Railways cancelled Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special and Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road unreserved express special soon after landslip was reported at 9 a.m.

According to Railway officials, while the Mangaluru Junction-Hassan line got affected by the landslip, the Mumbai (Konkan Railway)-Mangaluru Junction and further towards Kerala and the Mumbai-Hassan lines (Padil bypass) were not affected.

Train No. 06484 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special that left Puttur at 7.55 a.m. was short-terminated at Bantwal while the to and from services of Kukke Subrahmanya done by the same rake were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express that arrived Mangaluru Junction around 11 a.m. was diverted to run via Padil bypass after taking it back to Jokatte Station, getting the loco reversal again to run on the unaffected Mumbai-Hassan line.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction express special that was scheduled to arrive Junction at 12.40 p.m. was short-terminated at Bantwal. Its pairing service, Train No. 07378 commenced journey from Bantwal at scheduled departure time of 3.40 p.m. Railways arranged a bus for passengers booked on this service from Mangaluru Junction to Bantwal and ferried 47 passengers.

About 100 m wide embankment on the right hand side of the Mangaluru Junction-Padil section slipped on the track along with vegetation, shrubs and small trees. Besides blocking the track, it also caused inundation of the track. Deploying adequate men and earth movers, Southern Railway was able to clear the debris in a short span of time and clear rainwater drainage to make the track fit for train operations. The landslip fortunately did not damage the rails.