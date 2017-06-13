Landslip delays train movement

Movement of three trains were affected following landslip between Padil and Jokatte railway stations near Mangaluru on Monday morning.

According to a Southern Railway official, landslip, which was because of heavy rain since overnight, was reported around 9 a.m.

Train 22636 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon was stopped midway. Train No. 12619 Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Mangaluru Central was stopped at Jokatte, while Train No. 16523 Mangaluru Central-Karwar was stopped at the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

The official said that personnel were immediately sent to remove the debris fallen on the track. The track was cleared and train movement was restored at 10.10 a.m. The spot has been reporting landslips every monsoon, the official added.