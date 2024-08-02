ADVERTISEMENT

Landslip at Puttur Bypass Road hits traffic movement on Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru National Highway

Published - August 02, 2024 08:10 am IST - MANGALURU

Many vehicles are now plying inside congested Puttur town, reports reaching here said

The Hindu Bureau

Landslip at Puttur Bypass Road on Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru National Highway 275 in Dakshina Kannada early on August 2 has affected the traffic movement on the highway. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Landslip at Puttur Bypass Road on Mangaluru-Madikeri-Mysuru National Highway 275 in Dakshina Kannada early on August 2 has affected the traffic movement on the highway.

The landslip occurred at about 3 a.m. near the Jain Bhavan at Bappalige thus coming in the way of movement of especially heavy vehicles. Many vehicles are now plying inside congested Puttur town, reports reaching here said.

A resident of Puttur town said that if the district administration did not stop the movement of heavy vehicles such as container trucks through the town there will be a traffic jam inside the town.

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools and Pre University colleges in the district on August 2 in view of IMD alert for heavy rains.

