Landslides hit traffic movement on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway
The road has been damaged near Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk
Following overnight heavy rain, landslides have been reported on National Highway 75 near Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk, Karnataka. Vehicular movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has been hit.
The local administration has stopped the movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch. In 2020 during heavy rains, a landslip had occurred on this stretch of the Shiradi Ghat.
