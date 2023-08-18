August 18, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Demanding early settlement of compensation for land acquired for widening of National Highway 169 between Bikarnakatte near Mangaluru and Sanoor near Karkala, several landowners are planning a week-long dharna in front of the office of the Project Director of NHAI in Mangaluru from August 22.

On August 18, Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samiti NH 169 president Mariyamma Thomas told reporters, “An amount of ₹485 crore was sanctioned by the Central Government in 2016 for land acquisition compensation for the project. But, the process of land acquisition got quashed twice, and was finalised in 2020. In 2020, the compensation for land to be acquired in 29 villages on the 45-km long stretch was enhanced to ₹1,073 crore. The NHAI is dillydallying in writing to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on release of the enhanced compensation amount.”

She claimed that the land earmarked for acquisition was practically in the possession of the government since 2016, as the owners had been prevented from doing anything on these properties.

Samiti secretary Vishwajit said NHAI has gone on appeal to the district court challenging the then DC K.V. Rajendra’s order upholding compensation amount fixed by the Special Land Acquisition Officer with regard to 235 landowners of Padavu village of Mangaluru taluk.

The NHAI has so far not acted on the award of compensation pertaining to land at Sanoor in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, and Puthige and Padumarnadu in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, which was upheld by the Karnataka High Court. Unhappy with compensation awarded by the NHAI, owners of land from the remaining villages have approached the Deputy Commissioner for arbitration with owners demanding compensation on the yardstick used for Puthige, Padumarnadu and Sanoor villages, he said.

Ms. Thomas said the landowners want settlement of these issues at the earliest to pave the way for payment of compensation. “We are among the motorists facing problem owing to the narrow stretch of NH 169 between Bikarnakatte and Sanoor. The protest is to put pressure on the government to settle the issue, which will eventually lead to early completion of road-widening work,” she said.