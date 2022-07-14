Land surveyor among four arrested in murder case

The Udupi police arrested four persons, including a land surveyor, who is accused of setting ablaze a person of his age to show it as his own death.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Sadananda Sherigar, 54, of Mala in Karkala taluk, Shilpa, 40, from Hirgana, Sathish, 50, and Nithin, 40, both residents of Shirva.

All the four were arrested in connection with murder of 55-year-old Anand, a resident of Karkala, who was found dead in a car on Wednesday.

The police said a case was registered by Karkala police against Sherigar in connection with alleged forgery of land documents.

Following filing of the charge sheet, the court issued summons to him asking him to appear before it. As he had failed to appear, a warrant had been issued.

In order to save himself from getting arrested, Sherigar reportedly hatched a plan along with his alleged associate Shilpa, who had worked in the survey office, to give an impression to the police that he had died.

The two found Anand. He was allegedly made to drink alcohol, which was mixed with sedatives.

After driving till Haneberu in Karkala, the two got down from the vehicle and set the car ablaze on Wednesday, according to the police.

The police identified Anand on Thursday morning. After collecting evidence, the police arrested Sherigar and Shilpa.

Satish and Nithin were arrested for conspiring with the other two accused persons in the murder.