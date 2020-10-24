Land identified for textile park in Karkala

MANGALURU

24 October 2020 01:04 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the 2020-21 budget announced two new textile parks to employ 3,000 people

The State government’s move to set up a textile park in Karkala in Udupi district has taken a leap with the Udupi district administration identifying 20 acres of government land at Miyar for the purpose.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the Budget for 2020-21 had announced the setting up of two new textile parks in the State, one at Karkala and the other at Shiggaon in Haveri district. They will generate employment for 3,000 persons, he had said.

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu told The Hindu that the district administration wrote to the government about two weeks ago seeking allotment of land identified for setting up the park. If needed, the government will be requested to allot more land later once the park on 20 acres became operational.

Advertising

Advertising

Assistant Director of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, H. Shivashankar, said that once the government allots the land, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), a legal entity created to fulfil a specific task, will have to be constituted to take the proposal forward. The SPV will create infrastructure such as road, water and power supply, dormitory, hostel, restaurant and related facilities in the park and allot the sites for investors. The department has the provision to provide incentives up to 40 % to investors while they set up their units in the park, he said.

Referring to Udupi sari, which enjoys Geographical Indication (GI) tag, he said that not many youngsters are coming forward to weave this sari.

Mamatha Rai, trustee of Karkala-based Kadike Trust, which has been working to revive and popularise the Udupi sari for long, said that the twin districts now have 65 persons who weave Udupi sari with 25 weavers being in The Talipady Primary Weavers Service Cooperative Society Ltd., Kinnigoli, in Dakshina Kannada.

Ms. Rai said that the trust with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) provided four-month training, which got over on October 17, in weaving Udupi sari to 10 new weavers in the Talipady society. Following this training, the number of weavers in the Talipady society rose to 25.

The trust which launched “Save Udupi sari” campaign two-and-half years ago, including on social media, has been helping weavers by providing training in weaving and natural dying, in product diversification, designing aspects and for marketing the sari. It has also helped in getting GI tag for the sari.

“Two years ago there were no Udupi sari weavers below 55 years in the twin districts. The 10 new weavers who have joined the Talipady society are aged between 34 and 56,” she said and added that youngsters are joining the weaving profession in the two districts after about 25 years now.

“This is a significant achievement that we have made in our revival journey,” Ms. Rai said.