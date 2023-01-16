Lalgudi Jayaraman’s disciples enthral audience at Ramakrishna Mutt

January 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

As violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman’s disciples – Vidwan Vittal Ramamurthy and Padma Shankar – ended their nearly 90 minute-long concert with the popular devotional song “Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma”, the audience clapped continuously for nearly two minutes in appreciation of the duo’s sublime music.

The concert by the duo was part of Swara Sankranti programme of Swaralaya Sadhana Foundation held at the Ramakrishna Mutt’s auditorium here on Sunday, January 15. Their concert was arranged following inability of another popular violin players - Vidwan Ganesh and Vidwan Kumaresh – to come to the city for the concert due to personal reasons.

It was after a gap of four years that Vittal Ramamurthy and Padma Shankar were playing together. The duo started with varna from Garudadwani Raga. This was followed by popular keertana “Vaatapi Ganapatim Bhaje” of Muthuswami Dikshitar and Tyagaraja Keertana “Marugelara Oh Raghava”. “We are just playing spontaneously and have not rehearsed,” Vidwan Ramamuthy told the audience during the concert.

As the sun set, the duo presented composition “Paridanamichite” that was followed by Tyagaraja Keertana “Paramathmudu Velige” set to Raga Magadeshwari. Then the duo presented Varna from Raga Kalyanavasta followed by keeratana “Rara Rajeevalochana” set to Raga Mohana.

R. Sankaranarayanan on Mridangam and Trichy S. Krishaswamy on Ghatam, who ably supported the duo, drew appreciation from the audience with their performance during the Taniyavartanam.

The duo presented devotional songs “Jagadhodharana Aadisidal Yashoda”, “Maanasa Sancharare” and “Baaro Krishnayya”. They were applauded for presentation of “Vande Maataram”, where Padma Shankar took the mike to sing it as Vidwan Ramamurthy played violin. Lastly, they presented Tillana of their guru Lalgudi Jayaraman, which is set to Raga Desh, and ended the concert with “Bhagyada Lakshmi Baaramma”.

Overwhelmed by the support of the audience, who were filled completely in the auditorium, Vidwan Ramamurthy said it was good to see people who are seeing life through music.