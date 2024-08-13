Lakshmananda Society on the way of becoming a cooperative bank, says Krishna J. Palemar

Lakshmananda Multipurpose Cooperative Society that celebrated its silver jubilee last year is on its way to becoming a cooperative bank. It will launch an ATM facility, banking app, SMS banking etc. on August 15, said society founding chairman and former Minister Krishna J. Palemar.

In a statement, Mr. Palemar said the society has entered into a pact with HDFC bank to provide facilities. By another understanding with Automation Cloud Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the society is also introducing core banking facility, including Bharat Bill pay option. The HDFC ATM will be inaugurated during the Independence Day celebrations at the society headquarters in Morgan’s Gate at 9.30 a.m.

Inaugurated on December 7, 1997, with 800 shareholders, nine directors, and ₹3 lakh share capital, the society now has 5,500 members and ₹2.8 crore share capital. It conducted ₹450 crore transaction the last financial year and earned ₹1 crore net profit.

The society specifically serves small entrepreneurs, vegetable vendors, autorickshaw drivers, and beedi workers by providing them small capital to help them lead self-sustained life. The society was getting ‘A’ grade in the cooperative audit since its inception, Mr. Palemar said.

With branches at Morgan’s Gate, Hampanakatte, Kavoor, Katipalla-Kaikamba and Ullal, the society plans to open branches in Puttur, Bantwal, Bajpe, and Padil.