HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lakshmananda Multipurpose Cooperative Society to launch new facilities at Silver Jubilee building on Sunday

March 31, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Krishna J. Palemar, president of Sri Lakshmananda Multipurpose Co-operative Society, speaking at a press conference announcing launching of facilities on April 2, at the newly-inaugurated head office building of the society to mark its Silver Jubilee celebrations on March 30, at Morgans Gate in Mangaluru.

Krishna J. Palemar, president of Sri Lakshmananda Multipurpose Co-operative Society, speaking at a press conference announcing launching of facilities on April 2, at the newly-inaugurated head office building of the society to mark its Silver Jubilee celebrations on March 30, at Morgans Gate in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The head office of Sri Lakshmananda Multipurpose Co-operative Society at Morgans Gate in Mangaluru.

The head office of Sri Lakshmananda Multipurpose Co-operative Society at Morgans Gate in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Lakshmananda Multipurpose Co-operative Society, headquartered in Morgans Gate, Mangaluru, will launch new facilities at its own building built abutting Jeppu Mahakalipadpu Road on Sunday.

Society founder president and former Minister Krishna J. Palemar told reporters here on Thursday that the new building opposite Rama Kshatriya Bhavana constructed to mark the Silver Jubilee of the society’s formation, was inaugurated on March 30. It would have the administrative office as well as the branch office of the society.

The Silver Jubilee celebrations and new facilities’ inauguration would be attended by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro Chancellor Shantharam Shetty, SCDCC Bank president M.N. Rajendra Kumar, former MLA J.R. Lobo and others.

Founded in 1997 with ₹3 lakh initial capital, nine directors and 800 shareholders, the society at present has ₹2.8 crore capital, 5,500 shareholders and transacts over ₹400 crore business a year. It registered ₹1 crore profit in 2021-22 and disbursed 20% dividend, Mr. Palemar said. The society has been helping people from economically weaker sections by extending loans to street vendors, pushcart vendors, autorickshaw drivers, micro entrepreneurs etc., to enable them to lead self-sustained lives.

It has branched Hampanakatte, Kavoor, Katipalla-Kaikamba and Ullal. The society has been organising free eye screening camps, blood donation camps, financial assistance to members’ wards etc., as its social responsibility.

Vice President K. Dinesh Rao and other directors were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / poverty / social issue

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.