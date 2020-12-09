Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala from tomorrow

Mangaluru

09 December 2020 08:37 IST

It can be viewed live on YouTube and Facebook

The five-day Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala will commence from December 10. The COVD-19 restrictions have forced the organisers not to hold the annual exhibition on the occasion of Lakshadeepotsava which used to attract thousands of people this year. The Lalithakala Gosti will be held on December 12 at 7 p.m. There will be light music by Sadhwini Koppa and party. It will be followed by nrita roopaka titled “Rama Katha” by Sathyanarayana Raju and party from Bengaluru.

According to D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala, the 88th sarva dharma and sahitya sammelanas, organized on the occasion, will be held on December 13 and December 14, respectively.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna will inaugurate the sarva dharma sammelana on Sunday at 5.30 p.m. Keshava Malagi, teacher and story writer, will deliver a lecture at the sammelana. Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka, the seer of Jain Mutt, Kanakagiri and Chethan Lobo, Public Relations Officer, Bishop’s House will participate. It will be followed a saxophone recital by R. Manjunath and party from Bengaluru.

Scholar S. Ranganath from Bengaluru will inaugurate the sahitya sammelana on Monday. Writers Narahalli Balasubrahmanya, Pundikai Ganapathi Bhat and Jyothi Shankar will speak.

Later there will be a nritya roopaka titled ‘Narasimha’ by the artistes of Nritya Nitekana Kodavoor, Udupi.

The Hosakatte utsava will be held on Thursday. There will be Kerekatte utsava on Friday. It will be followed by Lalitodyana utsava on Saturday and Kachimarukatte utsava on Sunday.

The Lakshadeepotsava celebrations will end with Gourimarukatte utsava on Monday. The Samavasarana pooja of Lord Chandranatha Swamy will be performed on December 15.

The celebrations can be viewed live through social media like in YouTube and Facebook, according to a release.