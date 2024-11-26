 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Lakshadeepotsava celebrations begin in Dharmasthala

Published - November 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and others visiting stalls at an exhibition organised as part of the Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and others visiting stalls at an exhibition organised as part of the Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAnGEMENT

The five-day lakshadeepotsava celebrations began at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

As part of it, an exhibition was inaugurated at the Manjunatheswara High School ground. It has about 350 stalls. The exhibition will remain open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. till November 30. Different cultural programmes have been organised in the exhibition venue stage in the evenings from 6 p.m. onwards.

Meanwhile, several people took out a padayatra from Ujire to Dharmasthala on Tuesday as part of the lakshadeepotsava.

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and others visiting stalls at an exhibition organised as part of the Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and others visiting stalls at an exhibition organised as part of the Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAnGEMENT

Addressing them at Dharmasthala, D. Veerendra Heggade, pattadhikari of Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha member, said that Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited to Dharmasthala on January 7 and January 8, 2025 to inaugurate queue complex building. Scholarships will be distributed to about 60,000 students on the occasion.

The construction of new building of SDM Ayurveda College in Udupi has been completed. It will be inaugurated soon, he said.

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and others visiting stalls at an exhibition organised as part of the Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade and others visiting stalls at an exhibition organised as part of the Lakshadeepotsava celebrations in Dharmasthala on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAnGEMENT

Published - November 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.