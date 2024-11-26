Lakshadeepotsava celebrations begin in Dharmasthala

The five-day lakshadeepotsava celebrations began at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

As part of it, an exhibition was inaugurated at the Manjunatheswara High School ground. It has about 350 stalls. The exhibition will remain open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. till November 30. Different cultural programmes have been organised in the exhibition venue stage in the evenings from 6 p.m. onwards.

Meanwhile, several people took out a padayatra from Ujire to Dharmasthala on Tuesday as part of the lakshadeepotsava.

Addressing them at Dharmasthala, D. Veerendra Heggade, pattadhikari of Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha member, said that Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited to Dharmasthala on January 7 and January 8, 2025 to inaugurate queue complex building. Scholarships will be distributed to about 60,000 students on the occasion.

The construction of new building of SDM Ayurveda College in Udupi has been completed. It will be inaugurated soon, he said.