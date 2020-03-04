Lake encroachment being cleared

The taluk administration launched a drive to clear the encroachment on Guthalu lake in the town on Wednesday.
The lakesupplied water for several areas for many decades.
The lake is spread over an area of 166 acres. But, some people have encroached around 15 acres of land belonging to the lake, Nagesh, Mandya Tahsildar, who is supervising the drive, told presspersons.
The Minor Irrigation department will be asked to maintain the lake after the completion of the drive, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.