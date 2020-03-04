Lake encroachment being cleared

The taluk administration launched a drive to clear the encroachment on Guthalu lake in the town on Wednesday.

The lakesupplied water for several areas for many decades.

The lake is spread over an area of 166 acres. But, some people have encroached around 15 acres of land belonging to the lake, Nagesh, Mandya Tahsildar, who is supervising the drive, told presspersons.

The Minor Irrigation department will be asked to maintain the lake after the completion of the drive, he added.