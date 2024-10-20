Lake conference urges government to notify ecologically sensitive panchayats

The four-day 14th biennial lake conference, which concluded in Moodbidri on Sunday, October 20, urged the government to notify ecologically sensitive panchayats, as prioritised under Section 5(1) of the Environment Protection Act 1986, to enhance ecosystem health through location-specific conservation practices.

The theme of the conference organised by the Wetlands Research Group at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, was ‘Lake 2024-wetlands for human wellbeing.’

The conference stated that most Gram Panchayat Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) have been ineffective since the Biodiversity Act 2002. The conference recommends that zilla panchayats oversee BMCs to improve ecosystem health and account for resource flows. This should occur through a phased programme supervised by State Biodiversity Boards to enhance the Act’s effectiveness.

The conference recommended that an appropriate economic metric, Gross Ecosystem Product (GEP), is needed to measure Nature’s contributions to society, as current indicators like GDP overlook resource depletion and degradation. Establishing a natural capital accounting framework to integrate ecological benefits into government evaluations is crucial for developing eco-compensation policies based on ecosystem services, it noted.

Water is essential to human civilization, and with the Western Ghats serving as a critical water tower for the Indian peninsula, effective management is crucial. The conference recommends a hydro-centric approach to development, advocating for strict protection of all water bodies and their catchments against intrusive projects that may harm these ecosystems, it said.

It recommended that a Western Ghats Task Force should be formed in each peninsular Indian State to ensure good governance of natural resources, focusing on the conservation and sustainable use of water and biodiversity, and supporting State Biodiversity Boards (SBB) for regional food and water security.

It said that locality-wise documentation and protection of ecosystems (water bodies, sacred groves, myristica swamps, etc.) and their sources, current status, and estimates of hydrological services, ongoing and potential, is required.

