Lady Hill Circle-Mallikatta Circle road to get a facelift

The busy main road from Lady Hill Circle to Mallikatta Circle via PVS Junction and Bunts Hostel Junction will get a facelift in the New Year.

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has proposed to replace all interlocks on both sides of the road with concrete road, build storm-water drains and footpaths on this road.

The existing carriageway (traffic lane) on the road would not be dug up as it has been concreted.

The civil works would be taken up in three packages and bids have been invited for two packages, sources in the corporation told The Hindu.

Bids have been invited to upgrade the stretch between PVS Junction and Mallikatta Circle at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.26 crore. On the same road, the stretch between PVS Junction and Bunts Hostel Junction would be widened to 18 m by using the available land.

A median would be built on this stretch after concreting both sides by removing the interlocks. Footpaths and drains would be constructed. As the stretch between Bunts Hostel Junction and Mallikatta Circle has been made a four-lane road, not much work remains to be done on this stretch, except building footpaths and drains.

The sources said that bids have been invited to develop the stretch between Lady Hill Circle and Lalbagh Junction (till the traffic signal) at an estimated cost of ₹ 4 crore.

The same facilities would be built on the stretch which would be widened to 24 m to meet the requirement of zonal regulations of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The existing median on this stretch would be widened to one metre to enable planting of saplings.

In the third package, the stretch between the Lalbagh Traiffc Signal and Ballalbagh would be developed at an estimated cost of ₹ 2 crore. This proposal is awaiting the final approval of the council of the corporation.

The agenda placed seeking the approval of the council in its meeting on December 30 wrongly mentioned it as the stretch between Lady Hill Circle and Lalbagh Junction. It should have been the one for approval for the third package. The council would be convinced to carry out the necessary corrections before ratifying the approval in the next meeting of the council in January. Later, bids would be invited for taking up the work, the sources said.