Lack of clarity in enforcing rule on LED lights

During the recent checking of vehicles near the Circuit House, several motorists questioned the city traffic police for booking cases for the use of LED lights installed by the vehicle manufacturers. The police collected fines of ₹500 from each motorist and asked them to clarify the issue with the dealer or manufacturer.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a lack of clarity in the rules about the use of excess lights, a good number of motorists of vehicles with company-fitted LED lights have been booked by the Mangaluru city police in the ongoing drive against the use of LED and other dazzling lights in excess to vehicle specifications. The drive is being conducted against the use of high-beam LED headlights on city roads, which has been found to cause problems for other motorists, resulting in accidents.

In a press note, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said motorists should use headlights that are permitted by the vehicle manufacturer. They should not use additional lights or dazzling LED lights. They should not use high beams on well-lit National and State Highways and other roads in the city. Motorcycles and autorickshaws are permitted to install one or two headlights, while four and multi-wheeled vehicles are permitted to use two or four headlights. The vehicles should always use low beam in the city and this light should not blind the approaching motorist, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July so far, the city police booked 1,170 cases and collected a fine of ₹5.86 lakh, Mr. Agrawal said.

Among those booked included Sriram (name changed), who paid ₹500 for replacing a florescent bulb with an LED bulb of the same capacity for the headlight of his old car. “The LED bulbs installed were of the same capacity as that permitted by manufacturer. Just because the new bulbs are brighter than the old bulbs, I was made to pay a fine,” he said.

Gokul, a resident of Mannagudde, said he has not been taking out his new car in the morning for the fear of being fined by the city police for the use of company-fitted LED lights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.