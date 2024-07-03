‘Labourer’s death is due to wilful negligence of builder and district administration’

Wilful negligence by the builder and the district administration is the reason for the death of the 30-year-old labourer following a mudslide at a construction site in Mangaluru on Wednesday, alleged Construction Workers Federation of India Dakshina Kannada district general secretary Yogish Jeppinamogaru here on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Jeppinamogaru said the bereaved family members should get compensation under the Disaster Relief Fund. They should also get compensation of ₹50 lakh each from the construction agency and the builder.

Mr. Jeppinamogaru further said migrant labourers from north India are being exploited and forced to work on meagre wages. Builders and contractors are not providing information about these workers to the Labour Department, he stated.

CITU district general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal alleged that as the department is in control of the builder and the contractors’ mafia, it has failed to value the lives of migrant labourers. The government should act tough against builders and contractors, who fail to secure lives of labourers, Mr. Bajal said.

