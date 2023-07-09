HamberMenu
Labourer murdered in Mangaluru, owner arrested

The police said Gujvan worked in Mushupa general stores of Hussain. The two had frequent fights

July 09, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru South police arrested Tauseef Hussain, 32, of Pandeshwar on charges of murdering 35-year-old Gujvan alias Jagu, 35, in Mulihitlu in the city on July 8.

The police said Gujvan worked in Mushupa general stores of Hussain. The two had frequent fights.

On Saturday morning, Gujvan and Hussain had heated arguments in the godown of the shop. Hussain allegedly hit Gujvan with a bottle and then set the latter ablaze around 8.30 a. m.

The police said that after few minutes, he put out the fire and made Gujvan stay in the godown till 1.30 p.m. Then Hussain called the neighbours to shift Gujvan to a hospital as he claimed that the latter had suffered burns following electrocution.

The neighbours helped him to take Gujvan to Government Wenlock Hospital where he succumbed, said the police.

Seeing the nature of the burns and based on eyewitness accounts, who had reportedly seen Hussain setting Gujvan ablaze, the police arrested Hussain.

