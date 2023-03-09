Labourer murdered during quarrel over cleaning vessels

March 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 28-year-old construction labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh was murdered following a quarrel with his colleague over cooking and cleaning of utensils on Monday, according to city police.

The police arrested the accused Suhan Yadav, 19, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh, near Mangaluru Junction railway station on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased, Sanjay, 28, and Yadav were among the labourers involved in the construction of a compound wall for the site of the Indian Coast Guard. On March 5, the two had heated arguments over cooking and washing of utensils. As Sanjay was scolding, Yadav pushed the former. Yadav fell on his back to the ground and hurt his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed on March 6.

The Bajpe police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and arrested Yadav. The police produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded Yadav to 14 days of judicial custody, the police said.