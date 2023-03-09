HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labourer murdered during quarrel over cleaning vessels

March 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old construction labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh was murdered following a quarrel with his colleague over cooking and cleaning of utensils on Monday, according to city police.

The police arrested the accused Suhan Yadav, 19, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh, near Mangaluru Junction railway station on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased, Sanjay, 28, and Yadav were among the labourers involved in the construction of a compound wall for the site of the Indian Coast Guard. On March 5, the two had heated arguments over cooking and washing of utensils. As Sanjay was scolding, Yadav pushed the former. Yadav fell on his back to the ground and hurt his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed on March 6.

The Bajpe police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and arrested Yadav. The police produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded Yadav to 14 days of judicial custody, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.