ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer killed by lightning in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:44 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:43 am IST - MANGALURU

The police said Shrikisun was among labourers engaged in extraction of sand from the river bed in Ichalampady

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of lightning. The victim had taken shelter in a shed on the river bank. But, lightning stuck the shed in which he, and three other labourers, had taken shelter. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

A 56-year-old labourer died and two other labourers were injured following lightning at Ichalampady of Noojibaltila village under Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the name of the deceased as Shrikisun, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Shrikisun was among labourers engaged in extraction of sand from the river bed in Ichalampady. Following thunder storm in the evening, the labourers stopped the work and took shelter in sheds on the river bank. But, lightning stuck the shed in which Shrikisun and three other labourers had taken shelter.

Shrikisun died on the spot. Mahadev, 30, and Gourri Chowdhary, 45. were injured, and were admitted to Puttur Government Hospital, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On May 3 night, a 35-year-old newly wed youth, Somasunder, died after being stuck by lightning outside his house in Kukke Subrahmanya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US