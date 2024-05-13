GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Labourer killed by lightning in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka

The police said Shrikisun was among labourers engaged in extraction of sand from the river bed in Ichalampady

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:44 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:43 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of lightning. The victim had taken shelter in a shed on the river bank. But, lightning stuck the shed in which he, and three other labourers, had taken shelter.

A representational photo of lightning. The victim had taken shelter in a shed on the river bank. But, lightning stuck the shed in which he, and three other labourers, had taken shelter. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

A 56-year-old labourer died and two other labourers were injured following lightning at Ichalampady of Noojibaltila village under Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka on May 11.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Shrikisun, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Shrikisun was among labourers engaged in extraction of sand from the river bed in Ichalampady. Following thunder storm in the evening, the labourers stopped the work and took shelter in sheds on the river bank. But, lightning stuck the shed in which Shrikisun and three other labourers had taken shelter.

Shrikisun died on the spot. Mahadev, 30, and Gourri Chowdhary, 45. were injured, and were admitted to Puttur Government Hospital, police said.

On May 3 night, a 35-year-old newly wed youth, Somasunder, died after being stuck by lightning outside his house in Kukke Subrahmanya.

Mangalore / accident (general) / weather / rains

