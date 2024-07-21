GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Labourer electrocuted, four others suffer burns in Bantwal

Published - July 21, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old labourer was electrocuted and four others suffered burns while at work at a house in Kadabettu in Kadeshwalya village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

The Bantwal Rural police identified the deceased as Kundan Kumar Mandal, a native of Bihar.

The police said Mandal and four other labourers were working in the shamiyana firm of Chandrashekar Saliyan in Kalladka. On Saturday, all the five labourers were erecting a pandal at a house in Kadabettu. While doing the work, a part of the pandal came in contact with a live wire.

All the five labourers suffered burns. Mandal succumbed while being shifted to a nearby hospital. The remaining injured namely Prasanna, Pradeep Toppu, Rahit Das, and Bablu Orowan were shifted to a private hospital in Kuntikana in Mangaluru for further treatment.

Based on the complaint by Prasanna, the Bantwal Rural police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of Bharaitya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Six electrocuted in DK

Including Saturday’s electrocution, six persons were electrocuted in Dakshina Kannada in over a month.

Twenty-year-old Ashni Shetty was electrocuted after stepping into the water in an agriculture field where live wire had snapped in Mooluru village of Gurupura Gram Panchayat of Mangaluru taluk on July 19.

A 32-year-old labourer died after he came in touch with live wire when he climbed a transformer to restore power in Ilantila village of Belthangady taluk on July 15.

The death of 21-year-old Pratheeksha Shetty on June 27 while walking through rainwater where power line had snapped in Shibaje of Belthangady taluk led Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta to demand disciplinary action against MESCOM personnel for negligence.

Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted near Rosario school in Mangaluru on June 26.

