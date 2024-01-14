Labourer dies in fire at Baikampady Industrial Area

January 14, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 64-year-old labourer died while six of his colleagues were injured following a fire accident at the Jones Petro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Company in Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru on Saturday. The police identified the deceased as Ronald Paul.

The Panambur police said Paul and six of his colleagues served on a contract basis in the firm. On Saturday, all the seven employees were involved in the work of welding an empty oil tank. Paul was on top of the tank doing the welding work, while the other six were on the ground.

Around 4 p.m., a fire broke out on the empty oil tank. Paul fell down by about 20 feet and sustained serious burns. The other six persons suffered minor burns. They were taken to private hospital in Kuntikana where Paul succumbed around 8.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panambur police registered a case under Sections 304A and 337 of Indian Penal Code against owner of the firm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.