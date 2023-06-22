KYC update fraud: Udupi resident loses ₹3.9 lakh

June 22, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Responding to a SMS about updating the KYC, David Ashok Rodrigues, a resident of Udupi, lost ₹3.9 lakh on Wednesday.

In a complaint to the Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police station, Mr. Rodrigues said on Wednesday he received an SMS about updating his KYC. Believing it to be an SMS from his bank, Mr. Rodrigues called the number.

A few minutes later, he received a call from a person, who claimed to be a representative of Canara Bank, and asked Mr. Rodrigues to complete the KYC update formalities forthwith..

Mr. Rodrigues followed the caller’s instructions and shared with him the four OTPs he received. Soon after, ₹99,999 was deducted twice, followed by a deduction of ₹99,997 and ₹99,994 respectively from Mr. Rodrigues’ account.

The CEN police registered the complaint under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

Job fraud

Another Udupi resident was defrauded of ₹1.28 lakh after he followed a link of a website related to earning money by completing a task.

In a complaint to the CEN police station, Yashodhar said that on June 19 he received on Telegram a link to a website, wherein it was said that money could be earned by giving ratings to products.

As per the instructions, Mr. Yashodar deposited to a bank account ₹10,900. This was followed by transfer of ₹35,514 and ₹81,737. He did not get any tasks and the amount was also not returned, Mr. Yashodhar said.

His complaint was registered under Section 66 (D) of I.T. Act.

