KVGB initiative to keep BRTS corridor green

Chairman of KVG Bank P. Gopi Krishna symbolically handing over the key of the water tanker and tractor to Managing Director of HD-BRTS Gurudatta Hegde in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It has donated a water tanker fitted to a tractor

In an initiative aimed at keeping the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor between Hubballi and Dharwad green, Karnataka Vikas Gameena Bank (KVGB) has donated a water tanker fitted to a tractor.

Symbolically receiving the tractor with water tanker at a simple function held at KVG Bank’s head office in Dharwad, Managing Director of HD-BRTS Gurudatta Hegde said that the water tanker donated by the bank will be of great help in watering the 5,000 saplings planted along the HD-BRTS corridor.

Mr. Hegde said that to facilitate HD-BRTS, around 4,000 trees had to be felled and to compensate for them, HD-BRTS company has planted over 28,000 saplings on various government land, schools and parks in the twin cities.

However, the company is facing difficulty in watering the 5,000 saplings planted along the BRTS corridor and now the KVGB’s initiative has solved the problem.

Handing over the tractor, Chairman of KVG Bank P. Gopi Krishna said that the bank believed that without the involvement of society, no organization can ensure sustainable development and the bank is grateful to society for its support and encouragement.

The bank has been taking up various extension activities to give something back to society. Due to the support of the public, the bank’s turnover has now touched ₹30,000 crore mark, which is a new milestone in the bank’s history.

Senior bank officials Chandrasekar D Moro, B.C. Ravichandra, Shrikant Hegde, Krishnaraj Adiga, General Manager of BRTS Guadareddy and others were present.