KVGB bags two national awards

It is for significant enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), sponsored by Canara Bank, has bagged two national awards (‘APY Big Believers’ and ‘Leadership capital’) for significant enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

KVGB Chairman P. Gopi Krishna received the awards from PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandopadhyay at Chennai on Monday said a release from the bank.

Mr. Krishna said the Atal Pension Yojana is a safety net for workers in the informal sector for getting pre-defined pension after 60 years.

So far, the bank has enrolled (cumulative) 2,30,432 accounts under APY. During 2020-2021, the bank has enrolled 68,961 accounts against the target of 38,160.

He said that the KVGB is playing a pivotal role in implementing all the three social security schemes (PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY) launched by the Union government and the bank’s priority to ensure access to social security benefits to villagers and people from unorganised sectors continues along with other main banking activities.

The bank with jurisdiction over nine district has a business turnover of ₹28,410 crore with a clientele base of nearly 90 lakh.