KVGB bags six awards from PFRDA

P. Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank, receiving the national awards for outstanding achievement under enrolment of Atal Pension Yojana from the PFRDA in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), one of the leading regional rural banks sponsored by Canara Bank Bank, has bagged six national awards in different categories for outstanding achievement in enrolment of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Bank chairman P. Gopi Krishna received the awards from PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay at a summit held in Chennai, said a release. Expressing happiness over receiving the awards, Mr. Krishna said Atal Pension Yojana is a safety net for workers in the informal sector for getting a predefined pension after 60 years of age. So far, the bank had enrolled (cumulative) 2,64,817 accounts under the APY and in the last fiscal (2021-22) the bank had enrolled 58,603 accounts as against the target of 39,000, he said.

He also said that the KVGB was playing a pivotal role in implementing all the three social security schemes (PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY) launched by the Central government and the bank’s priority was to ensure access to social security benefits to villagers and people from unorganised sectors continues along with other main banking activities.

The KVGB, serving nine districts, has a business turnover of ₹31,000 crore with a clientele base of nearly 90 lakh. A.G. Das, Executive Director, PFRDA, Deepak Mohanty, whole-time member, PFRDA, and others were present at the summit.

