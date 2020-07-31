K.V. Rajendra takes chargein Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru

K.V. Rajendra took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district from out-going Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh here on Thursday.

He was the CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat before his posting to Dakshina Kannada.

Ms. Rupesh has been posted to DPAR as in-charge of Electronic Delivery of Services.

Speaking to reporters after taking the charge, Dr. Rajendra, said that he was not new to the district as he had worked here earlier.

