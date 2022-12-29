Kuvempu’s works should be re-read in the present context, says Writer

December 29, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Writer Kuvempu who got first Jnanpith award for Kannada gave a humane touch to the happenings around the world through his works. His spiritual, social and ideological thoughts are still relevant and his literature should be re-read in the present context, said Mumbai University’s retired Kannada professor and writer Taltaje Vasantha Kumar on Thursday, December 29.

Speaking at the ‘Aagu Nee Aniketana’ programme organised by the Mangalore University’s SVP Institute of Kannada Studies on the occasion of Kuvempu’s birth anniversary at the university, he said that Kuvempu was very much concerned about Kannada medium. He expected ‘prasarangas’ (publication wings) to be established in universities. Now it has become a reality.

In his inaugural address, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya said that Kuvempu’s love for Kannada should be an example for all people of Karnataka.

The chairman of SVP Institute of Kannada Studies Somanna said that Kuvempu has shown that even the common man’s life has got dignity.

As part of the programme, the students sang Kuvempu’s songs, recited poetry, and presented a universal message.

Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa (Kuvempu) was conferred Jnanpith award for his magnum opus Sri Ramayana Darshanam on December 20, 1968, for the year 1967.