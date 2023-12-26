GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KUPMA to hold two-day conclave on PU education at Alva’s College in Moodbidri from January 5

December 26, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA) will hold a two-day conclave on the pre-university education at Alva’s College in Moodbidri from from January 5, 2024.

The first day’s session on January 5 will start at 4 p.m. with the discussion on purpose and objectives of KUPMA. The second session of the day from 5.30 p.m. will deal with building KUPMA in districts as a strong association.

The second day’s (January 6) session will begin at 9.30 a.m. with a panel discussion on ‘challenges of managing private pre-university colleges’. It will be followed by a panel debate on ‘role of private pre-university colleges in nation building’. Later there will be an open discussion, the president of the association M. Mohan Alva and its secretary Narendra L. Nayak said in a release on Monday.

The link for registering to attend the conclave is https://kupma.org/pre-university-education-open-conclave-2024/.

They said that more than 2,000 private unaided pre-university colleges in Karnataka are playing a vital role in imparting high quality value based education.

There are federations of governing bodies of private unaided educational institutions dealing with primary, secondary, and graduate education. The KUPMA was inaugurated on December 9, 2022, to protect the interests of unaided pre university colleges.

