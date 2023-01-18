ADVERTISEMENT

Kundeshwara Samman for Yakshagana artiste C.K. Prashanth

January 18, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The award would be presented to the artiste during the Kundeshwara Jathre on January 21 in Karkala

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a Yakshagana performance. C.K. Prashanth has been in a professional Yakshagana troupe and performs the role of Hasyagara. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Eminent Yakshagana artiste C.K. Prashanth has been chosen for the annual Kundeshwara Samman presented by the Hirgana Kshetra in Karkala.

The award would be presented to the artiste during the Kundeshwara Jathre on January 21 in Karkala.

Mr. Prashanth has been in a professional Yakshagana troupe and performs the role of Hasyagara. He has penned several Yakshagana prasangas and Tulu dramas. Besides acting in the movie Kantara, Mr. Prashanth has enacted the main role in Yakshagana-based art film Vadana. He performed the role of a Daiva Pathri in national award-winning movie Pingara.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Actor Ramesh Aravind in Yakshagana costume

Programme convener Jitendra Kundeshwara said Mr. Prashanth was chosen for the award considering his multi-faceted personality.

Hiranyaksha-Hiranya Kashipu Tulu and Kannada Yakshagana would be staged by eminent Yakshagana artistes during the Jathre from 7 p.m. on January 22 at Hirgana along with Tulu drama Mayadappe Mantradevathe. The annual festival, Anna Santarpane and Nemotsava would be performed on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US