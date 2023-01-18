Kundeshwara Samman for Yakshagana artiste C.K. Prashanth

January 18, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Eminent Yakshagana artiste C.K. Prashanth has been chosen for the annual Kundeshwara Samman presented by the Hirgana Kshetra in Karkala.

The award would be presented to the artiste during the Kundeshwara Jathre on January 21 in Karkala.

Mr. Prashanth has been in a professional Yakshagana troupe and performs the role of Hasyagara. He has penned several Yakshagana prasangas and Tulu dramas. Besides acting in the movie Kantara, Mr. Prashanth has enacted the main role in Yakshagana-based art film Vadana. He performed the role of a Daiva Pathri in national award-winning movie Pingara.

Programme convener Jitendra Kundeshwara said Mr. Prashanth was chosen for the award considering his multi-faceted personality.

Hiranyaksha-Hiranya Kashipu Tulu and Kannada Yakshagana would be staged by eminent Yakshagana artistes during the Jathre from 7 p.m. on January 22 at Hirgana along with Tulu drama Mayadappe Mantradevathe. The annual festival, Anna Santarpane and Nemotsava would be performed on the same day.