Kundapura’s ‘Pumpwell flyover’ likely to open before monsoon

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje at Shastri Circle in Kundapura on Friday.

22 February 2020 10:31 IST

Shobha Karandlaje reviews work progress

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said work on the four-lane NH 66, including the flyover at Shastri Circle, in Kundapura will be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Speaking after reviewing the progress of the work on the four-lane highway, a vehicular underpass at Basrur Moorkai and the flyover at Shastri Circle undertaken by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ms. Karandlaje said she has asked concessionaire, M/s. Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., to expedite the work.

A representative of Navayuga informed the MP that the Shastri Circle flyover would be completed by April and Basrur Moorkai by June. Ms. Karandlaje, however, did not give any date for the formal opening of the two structures.

Later, she told The Hindu that the works are expected to be completed in a couple of months.

Work on four-laning NH 66 in Kundapura town between Vinayaka Theatre and Shastri Circle (about 2 km) is moving at a snail’s pace thereby affecting life in the coastal town. Vehicles have been diverted on service roads on either side of the main carriageway, while the work is being undertaken bit by bit.

NHAI, which did not plan a vehicular underpass at the busy Basrur Moorkai in the initial stage, bowed to public pressure and introduced the underpass.

Shastri Circle flyover is as old as the Pumpwell Circle flyover of Mangaluru and is likely to witness decennial celebrations of the construction soon.

Dedicated train

Ms. Karandlaje was also asked about the introduction of the recently announced Yeshwantpur-Vasco-da-Gama train via Udupi and Karwar that was expected to drastically cut short the journey timing. She said Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, who had announced the service, would announce its introduction too. She and other representatives of the region were in touch with the Minister, she added.