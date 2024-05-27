Kundapura taluk administration promises to hold survey to identify land for Koragas

The Kundapura taluk administration on Monday promised to conduct a joint survey to identify land to be distributed to Koragas in the taluk, following an agitation by members of the Karnataka Adivasigala Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti.

Samiti members, under the leadership of Udupi district convener Sridhar Nada, sat on a protest in front of the Alur Gram Panchayat office in the taluk on Monday. They said the government had failed to allocate land to the community as per the Mohammed Peer report despite the samiti making several representations.

Though government land was identified for distribution, the Revenue Department did not conduct the survey, after initially identifying about 10 acres. As the department failed to initiate land distribution in the second phase, the samiti organised the protest, Mr. Nada said.

Later, Kundapura tahsildar Shobha Lakshmi and other officials arrived at the spot and received the memorandum. Ms. Lakshmi told the samiti members that there was a delay in conducting the survey and said that she would order an immediate joint survey to be conducted on June 10. The tahsildar also promised to allocate more land to the community and urged the samiti members to withdraw their protest.

Following the assurance, the members withdrew their protest, said Mr. Nada in a statement.

