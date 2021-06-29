Kundapura residents’ woes in crossing highway will be addressed in a week: MP

Residents of Kundapura in Udupi district are unable to cross National Highway 66 following construction of two flyovers in a span of two kilometres.

A team of officials decides to provide openings for vehicles, which will also benefit pedestrians

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje has stepped in to help residents of Kundapura who are unable to cross National Highway 66 following construction of two flyovers in a span of two kilometres.

After The Hindu carried a report on June 26 highlighting the plight of residents, Ms. Karandlaje instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to find a solution to the problem. On Tuesday, officials from NHAI and concessionaire M/s Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. visited the spot along with people’s representatives.

A statement from the MP’s office said it was decided to provide openings from the down ramps of the flyovers to the service roads near Bobbaryanakatte within a week.

Vehicles coming from Udupi could enter the service road after crossing Basrur Moorkai vehicular underpass near the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Vehicles coming from Bhatkal side could enter the service road after crossing Shastri Circle flyover opposite the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The other important decision taken was to open the Moorkai underpass for vehicular traffic after erecting speed breakers at both the ends. Though the underpass was ready, it was not opened. Motorists coming from Basrur had to take a detour to reach Kundapura town.

The officials also decided to place adequate number of barricades at the openings of the highway to service roads to regulate the speed of vehicles on NH 66. At present, vehicles have a free run as a stretch for about 2 km has been barricaded.

The openings for vehicular movement would benefit pedestrians too.

Social activists have thanked MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty and Ms. Karandlaje for their intervention.

The Hindu had reported that both the flyovers and their up and down ramps had formed a wall-like structure preventing people from crossing the highway. More than 20 government offices are situated on the southern side of the highway at Bobbaryanakatte.