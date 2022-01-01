Kundapura Railway Station gets PRS counter

The passenger reservation system (PRS) in Kundapura Railway Station under Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. became operational on January 1, 2022.

Was a long-pending demand of rail patrons

A passenger reservation system (PRS) counter has become functional at Kundapura Railway Station from January 1 as a New Year gift. The PRS counter has been a long-pending demand of rail patrons.

According to Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., the PRS counter would be functional between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day. This is in addition to the existing PRS counter at Kundapura Head Post Office (HPO).

The PRS at the HPO had become non-functional for about seven months following technical glitches. The Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Samithi launched a campaign demanding a PRS counter at the rail-head since it is convenient for rail patrons to reserve tickets at the railway station.

Kundapura MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje voiced the concerns of rail patrons.

On December 20, the Railway Ministry had authorised zonal railways to double up existing unreserved ticketing system counters (UTS) as PRS counters. Since a UTS was operational at Kundapura, there was no issue to make available reserved tickets too through the counter. On December 24, Ms. Karandlaje had announced the Railway Ministry’s decision to allow KRCL to open a PRS counter at Kundapura Railway Station.

Samithi member Kundapura Gautam Shetty said many passengers booked reserve tickets even to destinations other than Kundapura on the first day, justifying the need for such a facility at the station.