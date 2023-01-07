Kundapura police arrest two, recover stolen valuables worth ₹16 lakh

January 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kundapura police in Udupi district on Friday arrested two persons in cases of house-break and theft and recovered stolen valuables worth ₹16 lakh, including ₹3.66 lakh articles from the house of one Prasanna Narayana Acharya in Koteshwara on September 17, 2022.

Police gave the names of the accused as Hashim, 42, from Kasargod, and Abubaker Siddique, 48, from Manjeshwara. During investigation, the accused not only admitted to the theft at Prasanna’s house, but also other thefts in Udupi and Malpe, the police said. The accused had earlier been convicted in theft cases.

The accused reportedly broke open the doors of Prasanna’s house on the night of September 17 and decamped with valuables. While Prasanna, a contractor, was staying in Karwar with his family, his father Narayana Krishna Acharya staying with another son in the locality, was looking after the house. Narayana learned about the house break and theft when he came to his son’s house to lit the lamp on September 18 evening. The house was located barely 200 m away from NH 66.

Kundapura police had registered cases under Sections 380 and 457 and succeeded in nabbing the accused.