Kundapur MLA is stable, says hospital

MANGALURU

26 April 2021 21:56 IST

The condition of Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who who has been admitted to Dr. TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi for COVID-19 treatment, is stable, according to a health bulletin issued by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

“His condition continues to be stable and the MLA is being closely monitored,” the bulletin said.

Mr. Shetty was admitted to the hospital on April 23. “He has been diagnosed to have moderate COVID-19, after all the necessary physical examination and investigation,” the bulletin said.

