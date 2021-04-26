Mangaluru

Kundapur MLA is stable, says hospital

The condition of Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who who has been admitted to Dr. TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi for COVID-19 treatment, is stable, according to a health bulletin issued by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

“His condition continues to be stable and the MLA is being closely monitored,” the bulletin said.

Mr. Shetty was admitted to the hospital on April 23. “He has been diagnosed to have moderate COVID-19, after all the necessary physical examination and investigation,” the bulletin said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 9:57:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/kundapur-mla-is-stable-says-hospital/article34416811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY