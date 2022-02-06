Kundapur college students march wearing saffron shawls

The hijab-saffron shawl issue continued on the fourth day in Kundapur town of Udupi district with students of two private colleges taking out separate processions by wearing saffron shawls on Saturday.

A large number of students from Bandarkar Pre-Univesity College took part in the procession that started from a temple nearby. This college is among a few in Kundapur that has barred wearing saffron shawls and also hijab, following a controversy that started in the Government PU College for Girls and Government PU College in Kundapur.

The Bandarkar college students were stopped at the entrance and allowed inside after they removed the shawls. There was a heavy police presence at the college. Meanwhile, a delegation of parents met the college management and submitted a representation seeking permission to allow their children to wear hijab in the classroom till a decision is made by the State Government on the dress code. The management representatives were non-committal on the representation, the parents said.

At the R.N. Shetty PU College, students entered the college with saffron shawl alleging that lecturers have allowed some girls to wear hijab in the classroom. Following a confrontation with students, the college management declared a holiday and sent away the students. These students took out a procession.

The Government PU College, Kundapur, which has declared a holiday for students, held a meeting of the college betterment committee on Saturday. The committee decided to continue with the present bar on students from entering the campus with hijab and saffron shawl till a decision is made by the Government and the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, writ petitions by six students of Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, where the issue started, will come up for hearing in High Court on February 8.