Kundapur administrative medical officer suspended on charges of sexual harassment, dereliction of duty

The State government on Tuesday suspended Robert Rebello, the administrative medical officer of Kundapur General Hospital, on the charges of sexual harassment and dereliction of duty, pending departmental inquiry.

Health and Family Welfare Services Department Commissioner D. Randeep passed the order based on reports from the Udupi district Health and Family Welfare Officer, complaints of victim medical officer, an FIR by the Kundapur police, and the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s order relieving Dr. Rebello from duty.

Mr. Randeep said the public had complained to the Health Minister about the conduct of the doctor, including misbehaviour with patients and colleagues, denying dialysis service to poor patients etc.

The DHO in a May 27 report had highlighted several shortcomings in the administration of the sub-divisional hospital, including failure to maintain hygiene. The officer had also failed to use four dialysis machines meant to serve the poor, the DHO had said.

A woman medical officer at the hospital had lodged a complaint with the Kundapur police accusing Dr. Rebello of mental and sexual harassment. The police had registered an FIR charging the doctor with using criminal force against a woman, breach of public peace, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman.

While the district Superintendent of Police had recommended suitable action against the officer, as his continuation in service could affect the investigation into sexual harassment charges, the Deputy Commissioner relieved him from duty on May 31.

Therefore, Mr. Randeep said that Dr. Rebello was kept under suspension pending inquiry under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.