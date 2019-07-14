Kumaraswamy must resign: Poojary

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said on Saturday that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy should resign as he has lost majority in the State Assembly.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Poojary said the coalition government was coming up with excuses to extend its stay in power. The State government was likely to use the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to put pressure on the MLAs who had resigned to switch sides, he said. Mr. Poojary said that when there was a question mark on whether the coalition government enjoyed a majority or not, it was wrong on the part of Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna to transfer 800 engineers.

This action also raised questions of corruption. This allegation had been made by none other than Munirathna, MLA. The government should immediately stop the transfers of these engineers. Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar should not allow these transfers, he said.

To a query, Mr. Poojary said no matter how much pressure Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar brought, the chances of N. Nagaraju (MTB), MLA, changing his stand were remote.

To another question, he said the meeting of Minister S.R. Mahesh with BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa in Bengaluru was a coincidence.

He said that the Congress should withdraw its support to the Janata Dal (Secular) to ensure its own survival. The coalition government will not be able to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday. “The collapse of this government is guaranteed,” Mr. Poojary said.