Kulur Old Bridge to be shut for heavy vehicles for three days on trial basis from August 19

As a prelude to prohibit heavy goods vehicle movement during the daytime on Kulur Old Bridge of National Highway 66 to facilitate its repairs for a month, the Dakshian Kannada district administration will do a three-day trial from August 19 to August 21.

During these three days, movement of heavy vehicles other than passenger buses will be prohibited on the Udupi-Mangaluru carriageway through the Kulur Old Bridge.

Heavy goods vehicles however could use the Kulur New Bridge from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with two-way traffic being allowed through this bridge, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said in a statement here on Thursday.

During the heavy vehicle traffic prohibition period on the New Bridge, that is, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., heavy goods vehicles between Udupi and Kerala could take the Surathkal-Bajpe-KPT-Nanthoor route. Vehicles from Udupi towards Bengaluru could take the Muli-Moodbidri-Bantwal route, Mr. Muhilan said.

Repair work

If the trial run is found to be feasible, the administration will make this a regular feature till September 25 to facilitate the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake the rehabilitation work of the Kulur Old Bridge. Mr. Muhilan has directed the NHAI to execute the median work to facilitate two-way traffic on the new bridge before enforcing the traffic curbs on the Old Bridge before August 19.

The DC also directed the NHAI to submit a detailed report about the bearing capacity of the Kulur Bridges before August 20, besides asking the Authority to expedite construction of the new 6-lane bridge on priority.

Before ordering the trial curbs, the DC had held several meetings with the NHAI, the City Police and other agencies concerned.