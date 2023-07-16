Kulur-Baikampady stretch of NH 66 has become death trap, rue citizens

July 16, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Concerned citizens have alleged that about 5 km stretch of Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 between Kulur and Baikampady has become a death trap for motorists with multiple craters and potholes following the apathy of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Terming the road “Highway to Death”, Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Convener Muneer Katipalla said on Saturday that despite potholes and craters surfacing year after year during the monsoon, the NHAI has remained a “mute spectator”. Within a fortnight of this year’s monsoon becoming active, the stretch is again sporting massive craters, he said.

While some craters were about half a foot deep, they mislead motorists when filled with water due to rains thereby causing mishaps. Two-wheeler riders often fall down due to these craters, he said adding heavy vehicles break down passing through the cavities. Imagine the plight of motorists since the rainy season continues at least for another three months, Mr. Katipalla said.

Water stagnation issue

Baikampady resident Surendra Shetty said the poor road condition was due to the NHAI not addressing rainwater stagnation issues on the carriageways. Neither the authority has improved shoulder drains nor rebuilt the carriageways scientifically so that the rainwater drains out. Yet, it spends at least ₹10 crore every monsoon to ‘repair’ the highway, he regretted.

He said Kulur Junction, the two bridges across Phalguni (Gurupura) River, KIOCL Junction, Panambur Beach Junction and Baikampady Junction were the most affected stretches of the highway.

Mr. Katipalla blamed the elected representatives, including the MP and MLAs of the region for their silence on the poor condition of the crucial highway. Being the sole link to New Mangalore Port, the gateway to Karnataka, its pathetic condition was also affecting the export and import activities.

Agitation

The Kulur Nagarika Hitharakshana Samithi on Saturday, July 15, told the Deputy Commissioner that its members would resort to agitation on July 18 protesting the pathetic condition of the highway. Trenches dug to lay pipelines had destroyed the highway last year and a temporary repair did not last long. This monsoon, cavities have developed making motoring almost impossible, the Samithi said.

Mr. Katipalla too cautioned the administration of launching a strife if the NHAI and other authorities concerned do not fix the potholes and craters immediately. They should also find out a permanent solution to the recurring problem, he demanded.