HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain posted as new Mangaluru Police Commissioner

He replaces N. Shashi Kumar who posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways)

February 23, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the new police commissioner of Mangaluru

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the new police commissioner of Mangaluru | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

The Karnataka government on February 23 posted Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru with immediate effect.

Mr. Jain is a 2011 batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer. He replaces N. Shashi Kumar who has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways).

The outgoing Commissioner said: “It was a great and pleasant experience spending such a long tenure in a wonderful place like Mangaluru. Thanks one and all.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.