Kuldeep Kumar R Jain posted as new Mangaluru Police Commissioner

February 23, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka government on February 23 posted Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, as Police Commissioner of Mangaluru with immediate effect.

Mr. Jain is a 2011 batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer. He replaces N. Shashi Kumar who has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways).

The outgoing Commissioner said: “It was a great and pleasant experience spending such a long tenure in a wonderful place like Mangaluru. Thanks one and all.”