Kulashekara second tunnel to be ready by this December

MANGALURU

16 August 2021 18:30 IST

Despite travel restrictions, Palakkad Dn handles 29 lakh originating passengers in four months

The second tunnel at Kulashekara on Mangaluru-Mumbai/ Panambur line will get ready by this December thereby completing the line doubling work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur (18.66 km), said Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division Trilok Kothari on Sunday.

Delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the national flag at the divisional headquarters in Palakkad, Mr. Kothari said that the 2.39 km single track stretch near Kulashekara tunnel has been a hindrance for smooth operation of trains in the section. Upon completion of the doubling, along with the second tunnel, traffic bottlenecks will reduce considerably, he said.

He said that electrification work of Panambur Yard was completed and the first electric loco-hauled freight train was operated in April this year. The pit line work at Mangaluru Central will be completed shortly paving the way for construction of two more platforms at the station. This will help handling more trains from Mangaluru Central. One more foot overbridge, a lift and additional shelter were provided at Mangaluru Junction, Mr. Kothari said.

The division has planned to provide sliding booms at 60 level crossing gates this year further enhancing safety at level crossings and reducing detention of trains due to vehicle-hit incidents.

Mr. Kothari said that despite COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the division handled 29 lakh originating passengers in the first four months of the fiscal and the overall revenue earning was ₹212.15 crore. It handled 1.416 million tonnes of originating freight, 60% higher over the first four months of the last fiscal.

He gave away certificates and cash awards to COVID-19 warriors of the division and awarded select staff members for their outstanding performance. He also flagged off six motorcycles, newly allotted to the Railway Protection Force as part of strengthening the security surveillance at the field level.