Kulashekara Cordel Church to celebrate 150th anniversary on September 14 and 17

The Holy Cross Church of Kulashekar, known as ‘Cordel Church’, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on September 14 and 17.

Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese, will lead the thanksgiving mass on September 14 at 5.30 p.m. Later, the day of all the heads, secretaries, ward heads, benefactors, and founders who have served in the parish will be celebrated.

There will be a festive celebration on September 17. Bishop of Mangalore Peter Paul Saldanha will offer the Thanksgiving service at 5.30 p.m.. That day will be celebrated as the day of all the priests and other religious people who have served in the parish, a release of the parish said.

Senior citizens’ day, disabled people’s day, sports festival, fancy fete, Non-Resident Indian day, and an all-religious meet will be held in the coming days to celebrate the anniversary.

The foundation for the construction of the church was laid on September 14, 1873. Kulshekar was then a part of Milagres Church.

Alexander Dubois, parish priest of Milagres Church who was popularly called Frad Swamy was the founder of Cordel Church. He dedicated a total of 60,000 francs that he had acquired from his inheritance and from the pontificate towards completing the church works. On December 11, 1877, halfway through the work, while tending to cholera patients, he succumbed to the same disease.

The then-Bishop A. Cavadini officially declared Kulashekara Church an independent centre on May 31, 1904 and appointed M. P. Colaco as the first parish priest of the church, the release added.

Now a unit of AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) exists under the church to facilitate alcohol de-addiction and to inspire reformed addicts to lead a new life.

Santacruz Convent of Bethany Sisters, RMI Convent, Little Sisters of the Poor Convent, and Ursuline Franciscan Convent, with St. Joseph Monastery of Carmel Priests are functioning under the parish, it said.

St. Joseph’s Primary School was first started by Frad Swamy at Kulashekara. In the beginning, along with Catechism classes, reading, writing, and mathematics were taught here. In 1881, it began to provide government-recognised education. The government recognition was received on December 28, 1893 and since then, the aided St. Joseph’s Higher Primary School has been imparting quality education to thousands of children. St. Joseph’s English Medium High School was started at Kulashekara in 2000.

These two schools function under the administration of the Catholic Board of Education. On the same premises, Sacred Hearts’ English Medium Higher Primary School and aided Sacred Hearts’ High Schools belonging to Bethany Educational Society also provide good education.

Since its beginning, the parish has had many projects for the uplift of the poor. The poor are helped through schemes like the house construction (revolving fund) scheme, the education fund, the health fund, and the Frad Swamy Fund. Apart from these endowments, funding is also provided from other sources.

The parish has a fully equipped ‘Cordel Hall’, a ‘Cordel Open Auditorium’, the air-conditioned Frad Saib Hall and the Church Mini Hall for holding meetings. There is also a large football field where many sports competitions are held, it said.