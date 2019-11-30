Kukke Subrahmanya gets ready for annual festivities

Kukke Subrahmanya is decked up for the annual three-day Rathotsava programmes starting Saturday.

The Kukke Shree Subrahmanya Temple administration has been making several arrangements for the smooth conduct of the events, expected to attract many devotees since the programmes fall during the weekend.

An official release here said Muzrai and district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has already arrived at Kukke and inspected the arrangements.

He has directed officials concerned to make adequate arrangements for Uruli Seve, lodging and boarding, vehicle parking, toilets, drinking water and security.

The PWD has repaired the road from Kumaradhara to Car Street and cleaned the same to facilitate the Urulu Seve of devotees while MESCOM has made lighting arrangements.

The Kashikatte-Adi Subrahmanya Road and KSRTC bus stand-Adi Subrahmanya Road have been repaired for vehicular movement.

While KSRTC buses will have to be be parked near Kumaradhara river from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, parking arrangement for private vehicles have been made at college grounds, Sullia Road, Biladwara and Savari Mantapa.

Rooms at the new guest houses at Adi Subrahmanya are being cleaned, while food arrangements are being made at Angadigudde, Shanmukha Prasada Bhojanashale, Sringeri Mutt and Adi Subrahmanya. The Champa Shashti Rathotsava would be held on December 2 with the new Brahma Ratha donated by a few devotees.